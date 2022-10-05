During a Sept. 26 meeting, Coatesville City Council voted to cover additional costs of a gun buyback program if the event exceeds the amount of money currently available.

The gun buyback is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13. Anyone who turns in a gun will receive $100 in gift cards. Police Chief Jack Laufer III explained that when this program was done in the past the largest number of guns collected was 37. This time, the department has $2,500. To be prepared in case there are more than 25 weapons turned in, the department requested financial support to be able to issue IOUs so that no one will be turned away.

Also on the agenda was the swearing-in of Jennifer Schreiber as a new full-time police officer. Schreiber has served as a part-time officer in the department. Her promotion leaves the part-time police staff with openings.

Council previously approved the hiring of new part-time officers, and four applicants showed interest; however only one appeared to take the civil service exam. That applicant has previously worked on the Coatesville police force but must still undergo the required physical, psychological and background checks before hiring.

Council also gave approval for utility company PECO to make gas line repairs within the intersection of North Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street. The intersection was recently paved, so PECO will be required to repave the work area from curb to curb rather than patch it.

This meeting will be City Council’s final hybrid meeting held both in-person and live via Zoom. During the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings were held via Zoom only. As restrictions were relaxed in 2021, council returned to in-person meetings at City Hall while continuing the Zoom meeting feature.