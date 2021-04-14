Revitalizing Coatesville was at the heart of several matters City Council addressed at its April 12 meeting, livestreamed and on Zoom.

Council approved a lease of city property at 120 Pratts Dam Road in West Brandywine Township. The site will be used by Pro-Tech Energy Solutions LLC for a solar generation facility. The city will receive $40,000 per year in rent for the first three years of the lease, with an annual 1% increase each following year. The lease runs for 20 years with options for two 5-year extensions.

Also approved was a resolution for the sale of property owned by the city’s Redevelopment Authority to IDG Development LLC at $750,000. The vacant parcel known as The Flats is being purchased for development into a multi-function event facility featuring a velodrome (arena for track cycling).

In addition, council heard a presentation from Lane Udis and AJ Mitchell on their development of a new Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club at 204 Lincoln Highway and the Record Tap Restaurant beside it. The two businesses will work together in providing food and beverage.

Mitchell assured council that the axe throwing is not dangerous and will have a family-friendly atmosphere. There are three other Angry Jack’s locations in the region, with league competition, themed parties and corporate team-building events.

Another presentation from Friends Association concerned the nonprofit organization’s intent to provide services at a residence at 572 E. Lincoln Highway. They would offer women recently released from prison a chance to live with their children and reconnect with them as they adjust to life in the community. The organization runs an emergency family shelter in West Chester but does not have any other homes of this type.

Friends Association plans to rent the home, which is in the C-1 neighborhood commercial zone. There was question among council as to whether this use would be allowed in the building, or if a zoning variance would be required. A determination will be made by the city zoning officer, but at this point it is unclear what regulations are involved.

Council member Douglas Folks noted his opposition to the plan. “The city needs income. ... Everyone wants to come to Coatesville because we’re cheap. Cheap stops here. We’re not cheap anymore. This city needs a tax base,” he said.

In other business, council adopted a policy regarding video recordings of public meetings. During the pandemic, council meetings have been held online via Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube. Under the new policy, meeting videos will be available to the public until two weeks following the approval of minutes of the meeting. At that point, access to the videos will be removed.

At the conclusion of the meeting several council members expressed their support of the police in light of a recent demonstration at Ash Park. On April 10, a group rallied to end cash bail in the court system, which they contend discriminates against low-income individuals who do not have the money to put up bail. During the event organized by Chester County Stands Up, in conjunction with the Party For Socialism and Liberation Chester County and the Downingtown Community Focus Project, there were reported incidents of name-calling against the police officers on scene.