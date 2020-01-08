As Coatesville City Council reorganized Jan. 6, council President Linda Lavender-Norris proclaimed Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20 to be a day to rededicate Coatesville to the principles of justice and equality for all.
The officials working to breathe new life into Chester County’s only city will also be defending Coatesville against a $5 million civil rights lawsuit filed Oct. 22, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.
The suit, Jaramillo et al v. the City of Coatesville et al, stems from the August 2018 condemnation of property at 239, 245, 247 and 249 Lincoln Highway owned by Charles Jaramillo. Occupants of the apartments and businesses there, including plaintiffs Bogey’s, Fuel City LLC, Douglas Lambert III and Hot Stylez Boutique, were evicted.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs whose constitutional rights were allegedly violated under Section 42 of the 1983 Civil Rights Act are represented by Lindsay Dunn, Charles Gerbron Jr. and Robert A. Burke.
The suit names the city, Lavender-Norris, Councilwoman Carmen Green, city Manager Michael Trio, employee Scott Mulderig, police Chief John W. Laufer III, and Maranatha Evangelistic Temple Church, from whom Jaramillo purchased the property. Civil rights attorney John Gonzales is representing city officials and Tamika Washington is representing the church. Their responses on behalf of the defendants was due to be filed Jan. 8.
Dunn requested a jury trial in the case, to be heard in Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg’s court.
Councilman Donald Folks recalled hearing King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a child.
“It was so powerful then, and it’s so powerful now,” Folks said. “We need to come together and pray.”
In other action during the reorganization meeting, council reelected Lavender-Norris as president and Green as vice president. Incumbents Lavender-Norris, C. Arvilla Hunt and Edward Simpson were all sworn in for four-year terms.
Green pledged to serve the city with fidelity and integrity. Hunt said she was looking forward to seeing progress in the city’s revitalization projects this spring.
Simpson said he has been a council member for 16 years and has especially seen positive change in the last few years. He thanked council, staff and the 2nd Century Alliance revitalization initiative for their efforts to attract businesses, grant funding and services to the city.
“I’m going to do everything I can in the next four years to turn this town around and make it a destination,” he said.
Council also accepted Deborah Bookman’s resignation from council, effective Dec. 31. Bookman was elected Chester County prothonotary in November. Council will appoint a new council member to fill her unexpired term.