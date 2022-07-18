When Coatesville City Council met July 11, they continued discussion started last month on the problem of trash dumping.

Based on the large amounts of trash, the location and type of trash, city officials said it appears that when tenants move from a house or apartment many of them dump all their unwanted property on the sidewalks, streets or empty lots.

Rather than trying to track down tenants who have moved, the city is holding the property owners responsible for cleaning up the mess.

When the source of the trash is identified, the landlord is being contacted and advised to do the cleanup. If cleanup is not done after the warning, the city can do the work, charge for the job and issue a citation.

There has been a particular problem with tenants on Lincoln Highway dumping their household trash in street receptacles, which are intended for pedestrians.

“It’s coming out of our pockets (cleanup cost) even if it’s not our trash. We want to clean our city up,” Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said.

In other business, City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to permit the city to enter into a lease with Proudfoot XX LLC for the property at 300 E. Lincoln Highway. The one-year lease allows the city to operate a parking lot at that location for $1. The property was previously owned by the redevelopment authority and leased to the city for use as a parking lot. Proudfoot XX is expected to eventually develop the property, but until they are ready to do so the city may continue to use it and renew the lease for additional years.

City Manager James Logan noted that Chertoks Furniture will soon be closing after more than a century in the city. Located at 156-200 Lincoln Highway, the firm has been in operation since 1902.