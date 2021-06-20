The flooding emergency of June 8 was a major topic of conversation at Coatesville City Council’s June 14 meeting, held via Zoom.

Council ratified the declaration of a state of emergency, allowing time to apply for emergency assistance.

Seven inches of rain impacted roads, some that usually flood during storms as well some that do not normally see flooding. Homes also were hit, with the Red Cross helping with temporary housing for 48 individuals from 11 families.

Council also focused on gun violence and a rising crime rate. Police Chief Jack Laufer reported there were two shooting incidents that day — one resulting from a minor argument and the second an apparently accidental self-inflicted injury.

“We can’t police ourselves out of this problem. It’s a communitywide problem. We need to change the culture where guns are part of the lives of predominantly males in the city,” Laufer said.

At the top of the agenda was a discussion on handicapped parking signs. The city does not charge to install the signs upon a resident’s request. An annual letter is sent out to confirm that the need for handicapped parking still exists. If the city does not receive a reply, the sign is removed. In some areas, such as Virginia and Woodland streets, on-street parking is mostly designated handicapped parking.

Council is considering instituting a fee for the signage that would cover the city’s costs. Requests for other signs, such as “watch children,” require the costs to be covered.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, city offices are receiving requests for block party permits. Currently, the city does not issue permits for private parties that require closing a street. There was discussion that street closings could be a problem for emergency vehicles or businesses, plus everyone would need to be advised that drinking alcohol is not permitted on the street or sidewalks.

An application form will be developed for council to review.