A master plan for a $4.5 million project at Coatesville’s Ash Park is nearing completion.

City Council on June 28 voted to accept the park plan that will include a splash pad water feature, in lieu of a new pool, which drew the most discussion from council during the meeting. This was the first time in 18 months that council met in person, with a video of the meeting available to view on YouTube.

Other highlights of the proposed site development plan include the creation of an amphitheater, an additional basketball court and a new pavilion. The plan as developed after two years of design, public comments, surveys and suggestions. The final design plan for the park will come back to council for final approval.

The master plan, presented by the Natural Lands Trust and funded by the Department of Community and Natural Resources, calls for the removal of the existing pool, relocation of the playground and the creation of stormwater control measures such as a wet meadow and boardwalk area, tree trenches at the south end of the park, plus transitioning the sloped area to native grasses that are absorbent.

In the light of recent flooding in the city, grant opportunities are likely to be available. Different phases of the plan may be addressed at different times as grant money can be found, officials said.

The city has received a $200,000 grant from Department of Community and Economic Development, originally designated for the restoration of the existing pool. However, it was determined that bringing the pool up to current standards would far exceed the grant. To retain the grant, a water feature must be created, so the splash pad was proposed.

“We are all disappointed we can’t afford a pool,” Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said. “I understand the frustration of not having a pool but we have to be realistic.”

The last season the pool was open, income to the city was only $1,200, including $500 for use by a camp. The cost of running the pool that season was $80,000.