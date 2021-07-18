Coatesville City Council members discussed concerns about what they said is an increase in homelessness in their community. They met in person July 12 with a YouTube video posted the next day.

“It is a hot topic, it is a sad topic, but it is a necessary discussion,” said council member C. Arvilla Hunt. “In their homelessness, it seems like they have a lack of respect for people and properties.”

Hunt and other council members shared their own experiences encountering homeless individuals and unsuccessfully trying to assist them.

Hunt related finding an individual sleeping on her porch, blocking the doorway and plugging devices into her electrical outlets. Although there are some housing options available, not everyone qualifies, and not all of those who do are willing to take advantage of assistance.

City police have not been arresting homeless people, but where property owners have put up no trespassing signs, police can make them leave the location.

Officials did not have a solution to the problem but said they would welcome any ideas to address the situation.

A mid-year budget update shows the city finances to be dependent on timing. The sale of city property known as The Flats was budgeted as income for this 2021, but the sale may not be completed before the end of the year.

Also important to the budget is the flow of earned income taxes impacted by economic recovery. As jobs return in the wake of the pandemic, officials predict an increase in income levels, but tax revenues will not be seen until the next quarter.