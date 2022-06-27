While Coatesville City Council met June 13 in City Hall, citizens held a vigil a few blocks away for a shooting victim.

At the time of the meeting, the name of the 38-year-old male victim had not yet been released. On June 10, he was shot in the leg on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and East Lincoln Highway, taken to a hospital and died there after surgery.

This is the latest incident of gun violence, following the May 29 killing of two women, along with the unborn child of one. In that case, Mamadou Kallie, 23, was arrested and charged with the killing of Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20, and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, 21, and Ortiz-Zayas’ unborn child. The victims were pursued by car into Valley Township where they were run off the road and shot. The suspected shooter has been arrested and charged with those murders. He and the victims were all Coatesville residents, and the incident began in the city.

Chief Police Chief Jack Laufer recounted both incidents in detail for council. The 38-year-old male victim was personally known by several council members including Council President Linda Lavender-Norris, who gave an emotional plea for information.

“What is it going to take for us to come together and stop all that nonsensical no-snitching stuff?” Lavender-Norris said, noting that tips can be given anonymously.

As council members gave their comments at the close of the meeting, each one touched on the culture of violence and domestic violence.

The city police department is fully staffed with the promotion of part-time police officer Scott Lutte from part time to full time. To continue to be able to staff the department, council voted to change the regulations related to new hires in the police department. Until now, an applicant needed to have worked successfully at another police department before they could be hired by Coatesville. By dropping that requirement, Coatesville can now recruit candidates directly from police academy programs.