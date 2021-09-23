Coatesville city administration, during the Sept. 13 council meeting, discussed the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida as the city works through the aftermath of major flooding.

Assistant City Manager Charles Huston reported 24 people were rescued from the floodwaters by the Coatesville Fire Department. Huston says 60 houses have been reported damaged, with one condemned due to a collapsed basement wall. Fifty-nine houses were uninhabitable due to utilities being shut off due to flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency applications have been approved for Coatesville residents and businesses. Digital assistance forms are available through the City Council website and physical copies of assistance forms are available at the Coatesville City Hall.

“Please document everything possible,” Huston says. “(Take) photographs. If you have your insurance policies handy, make sure that you have insurance available. FEMA is there to help, but it is a rigorous process. ... The President did sign the emergency order so we are good to move forward.”

Huston said, “We want to thank all the government officials and state officials. We have done walkthroughs with them over the past couple of days. Our officials have been very open to the conversations we’ve had with them regarding what needs to be done in that area of the city particularly. But there is damage beyond.”

Police Chief Jack Laufer said police officers supported the fire company the night of the flood and the days that followed “trying to make a difference in the lives of those in the city that were so horribly affected by the flood.”

Laufer provided council with an update on the condition of Officer William Cahill, who was stabbed multiple times while making an arrest for employee theft at a local convenience store. “It was just unfortunate to see the severity of his injuries. ... His surgeons are confident he’ll make a full recovery unless there would be some infection to complicate things, but right now it looks pretty good,” Laufer said. “We’re excited to bring that news before council tonight, and we hope to have Bill back to work at some point in the near future.”

In other business, Councilman Donald Folks announced his plans to step down from his council seat, ending his term on Nov. 4. “I’m not going to stop serving this city,” Folks said. Council President Linda Lavender-Norris thanked Folks for his service.

Assessing the city’s challenges ahead, Lavender-Norris said: “We’re trying to come together. We as council and our staff, we’re working diligently to bring businesses into the city. We know about the tax base, the safety, the businesses and the economics. Everything. We’re aware and we’re working on it. Believe it or not. You may not see it today, but we are definitely across the threshold. Coatesville is happening. We’re not going anywhere. We are going to be right here, growing together.”

The next council meeting is Sept. 27.