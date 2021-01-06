Coatesville City Council reorganized Jan. 4, naming Charles “Chip” Huston its new assistant city manager and reelecting Linda Lavender-Norris council president and Carmen Green vice president.

“We deserve better and we want better,” Lavender-Norris said, thanking her colleagues for trusting her with the presidency. “Together we can see our city rise and be a beacon of light.”

Council member Khadijah Al Amin had nominated Donald Folks for the presidency, but Folks declined, saying “Right now this city needs what we have in place; Linda is doing a heck of a job.”

Lavender-Norris and Green were returned to their seats by 5-2 votes, with Carrie Arvilla Hunt, Green, Ed Simpson, Folks and Lavender-Norris casting yes votes, and Nydea Graves and Al Amin voting no.

Huston, a Coatesville resident for the past 40 years, spent 18 years as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Chester County until having to pause from work to battle pancreatic cancer. In a phone interview, Huston said the job became vacant as his doctors cleared him to return to work.

A descendant of the Lukens family, who founded Coatesville’s famed steel mill, Huston said his new office has views of the city’s historic district and houses he helped rebuild with Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m at a crossroads of family history,” said Huston, who sits on the board of the Huston Foundation, and the Second Century Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to revitalize the city.

Huston said in his job he will back up City Manager James Logan, focus on the public works and codes departments, and continue to work to revitalize Coatesville, which he calls “a wonderful town.”

One issue facing City Council early this year will be considering whether to accept the Sept. 21 recommendation of the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority to allow investors associated with the National Sports and Events Center to build a $4 million sports facility with a Velodrome on The Flats, a city-owned 20-acre parcel at routes 30 and 82.

During their Dec. 21 meeting, Coatesville Redevelopment Authority members said they were working on details with the developer, the Coatesville Impact Fund, to forge an appropriate agreement.

During that meeting, on the advice of Louis Kodumal, Coatesville Redevelopment Authority solicitor, the authority also voted to issue notices of default to Coatesville Inn Associates, which operates the Marriott Hotel at 600 Manor Road, and Coatesville Office Associates, which had planned to develop an office complex on the adjacent property. The Marriott closed last spring in response to the pandemic.

Kodumal said property taxes have not been paid. Also, according to Coatesville Inn Associates’ contract with the redevelopment authority, construction on an office complex was to begin within 5 years of the hotel’s grand opening in 2012, and that never happened.

Coatesville Inn Associates did not immediately answer a phone call requesting comment.

