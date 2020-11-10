Coatesville City Council Nov. 9 considered a council member’s move to pass an ordinance decriminalizing marijuana use, but most said right now they do not support leading a municipal charge in Chester County to decriminalize pot.

Council member Nydea Graves said it would be a “no-brainer” to decriminalize arrests involving small amounts of marijuana since it is approved for medicinal use. Graves said an ordinance decriminalizing would “keep constituents out of the criminal justice system.”

Other council members, however, said such a move could encourage people from other areas to flock to Coatesville to use marijuana. Police Chief John Laufer said there have been 13 marijuana arrests in the city so far this year.

Laufer said he doesn’t oppose studying the issue, but called it “premature” to consider an ordinance right now.

Council member Carmen Green said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan should instead be the person to take the lead on the issue and involve area municipalities.

Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said she is not at all sure her constituents would support decriminalization, that there is too much negativity associated with the issue, and the city should keep its eyes on redevelopment and revitalization.

In redevelopment matters, City Manager James Logan said the First Avenue streetscape project should be finished by Nov. 20. He said DEPG Associates and Legend Properties, who manage Coatesville’s Gateway redevelopment, continue to pursue financing to open an Arroga’s Sports Bar and Grille downtown. They are also encouraging potential downtown lease deals with a financial institution, a physical therapist, a restaurant and a sandwich shop.

Council also considered lease deals with Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Trina would build two 10-megawatt solar energy facilities on city-owned parcels on Pratts Dam and Mount Airy roads. Council member Ed Simpson suggested the city first ensure the company has the experience to work with PJM Interconnection, which handles electric transmission for solar systems.

Council also: approved: hiring four part-time police officers; a non-work disability settlement for a police officer; spending $48,980 for software for the city’s codes department; heard Council member Khadijah Al Amin thank Logan for his overtime work and urged council members to be respectful when they have differences; and accepted with thanks a $52,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant secured by state Rep. Dan Williams.