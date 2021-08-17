Coatesville City Council, during its Aug. 9 meeting, announced bid packets for the conversion of the Fourth Avenue underpass into a pedestrian access walkway — part of the construction required to build a new train station.

“This is the long-awaited and anticipated train station project, which a lot of you in residence here have been waiting for more than 15 to 20 years,” said Coatesville City Manager, James Logan. “We are very excited that this is finally happening.”

City administration is working with Cedarville Engineering Group to create plans for repairing areas of Coatesville impacted by the severe weather on June 8 when the city declared a state of emergency. The city is exploring possible grant opportunities to offset the cost of repairs associated with storm damage.

City Council also announced receipt of a $24,000 grant from the Chester County Planning Commission as part of its Vision Partnership Program. The grant will aid in the revision of outdated city ordinances. A community advisory group will be formed as part of the grant requirements. The advisory group will provide a way for residents to be involved in identifying ordinances that need to be updated.

In a public health update, Assistant City Manager Charles Huston shared that the city is monitoring COVID-19 case count and adjusting recommendations based on guidance from the Chester County Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Many people have asked, ‘is the city going to declare a state of emergency?’ We are following the CDC. We are also following the county,” Logan said.