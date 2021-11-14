Coatesville City Manager James Logan told council Nov. 8 about potential state aid for the $11 million train station project.

Econ Partners, a consultant hired by the city, has confirmed submission of an application for a $2 million Multi-Modal Transportation Fund grant from the state Department of Transportation.

“Hopefully next year will be the year that we will be able to get all the money for the train station parking garage,” Logan said.

The city is also seeking grants for stormwater management and infrastructure improvements in the wake of flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida. Cost estimates for infrastructure repairs are still being gathered.

“We hope to keep the needle moving on any type of funding opportunities regarding FEMA, PEMA and any (Chester) county grants,” Logan said.

To clean up after the flood, the city ordered roll-off containers at a cost of $1,575. Community contributions covered $1,500 of that amount.

Logan reported attending a municipal luncheon Nov. 5, when he was able to let surrounding municipalities know how Coatesville is progressing. The city has more than 17 development and improvement projects in the works, headed by the $65 million commuter train station project and the $45 million National Sports and Entertainment Center on the property known as The Flats. Streets, parks and businesses are all areas where the city is showing steady improvement and growth. “The city is changing; we’re excited about it,” Logan said.

Also during the meeting, City Council thanked the police chief and the police department for their work to help a homeless woman in the city. They worked for nearly a year to find assistance for the woman who was dealing with mental health and addiction issues. Their efforts included working with the county and contacting her family.

“We were able to hopefully get her the help she needs to get back on an even keel and hopefully not remain homeless,” police Chief Jack Laufer said.