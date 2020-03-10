A $450,000 expansion project will soon be underway for the Masjid Ar-Rahman Mosque at 723 Merchant St., Coatesville, in Chester County.

Coatesville City Council on March 9 approved the nonprofit organization’s land development plan with 11 waivers pertaining to the city’s subdivision, land development and stormwater management ordinances. The project previously was reviewed and approved by the city’s Zoning Hearing Board and Planning Commission.

Mohammad Jamaluddin, project architect, told City Council the mosque was established in 2004 and its steadily growing membership has worked to promote understanding, goodwill and fellowship in the city. This year, the mosque won the city’s Best of Coatesville award in the place of worship category.

Plans call for an upward and outward expansion of the 1,000-square-foot hall, paving of the existing grassy area to accommodate more parking, a new concrete sidewalk and landscaping. There will be a play area for children, a conference room, and space for adult education and group activities.

Councilwoman Khadijah Al Amin abstained from voting since she attends the mosque.

In other business

City Manager Michael Trio said there is progress between the state Department of Transportation and Amtrak on plans for the proposed new train station, and the construction bidding progress should begin as planned during the last quarter of 2020, with construction to begin in 2021.

Assistant City Manager James Logan said Growing Roots Partners, which runs weekend farmers markets in four other cities in the region, plans to establish a farmers market in downtown Coatesville, to be open from May through September.

Council also heard comment from Chris Brown Sr., who complained that a few residents are walking unleashed pitbulls through the city.

Resident Fran Scamuffa also addressed quality of life issues in Coatesville, complaining about trash in yards and streets and code violations. Scamuffa said the city should do what it can to improve the city’s aesthetics.

Resident Laurie Shannon Bailey also told council she would welcome support from council in organizing quality recreation programs for young children. A new support network for the children of families who are struggling will soon be organized and will need volunteers.

“We’re losing a generation,” Shannon-Bailey said. “It’s like a bad nightmare.”