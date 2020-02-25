Coatesville became the latest Chester County municipality to adopt a resolution supporting the creation of an independent citizens commission to create a congressional and legislative redistricting process that is “transparent, impartial and fair.”
City Council voted Feb. 24 in favor of that resolution advocated by the nonpartisan citizens group Fair Districts PA working to stop gerrymandering.
“We are asking you to pass a resolution stating that citizens should be drawing district lines, not representatives and politicians,” said Kathy Dale, Fair Districts PA coordinator for Chester County resolutions.
Dale said Pennsylvania is one the worst gerrymandered states in the country. She added if no action is taken on the local level, partisan lawmakers will continue to redraw congressional and state legislative lines after the 2020 census.
“We believe that gerrymandering is the root cause of our legislators’ inability to compromise and pass legislation as often as we like them to,” Dale said.
Dale has been presenting the organization’s cause and mission to municipal governments throughout Chester County. She recently presented the same resolution to nearby South Coatesville, which passed a resolution in December.
Within the county, over 30 municipalities and the Board of County Commissioners have signed resolutions in support of the measure.
Coatesville joins Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, York, Altoona, Erie and Wilkes-Barre to adopt a resolution at the city level.
“It’s important that as a city, our legislators hear from you,” Dale told council.
Meanwhile, council also heard an event proposal from Robert Marshall, associate pastor of New Life in Christ Fellowship. He is asking council to allow him to use a stretch of Lincoln Highway for a Father’s Day weekend 5K walk and run course. The event will honor fathers and teach community engagement to local youth.
Coatesville police Chief Jack Laufer III announced department promotions of officer Carmen Mollichella to corporal and part-time officer Samuel Snyder to full-time.
A town hall meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at City Hall. The town hall meeting will focus on solid waste removal.