A new train station Coatesville got one step closer to being a reality last week.

Gov. Tom Wolf, officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and several Chester County officials gathered in Coatesville Friday to break ground on the city’s new train station.

The $65-million project, spearheaded by PennDOT and contractor Wickersham Construction of Lancaster, could begin construction later this year, weather permitting, according to a press release from Wolf's office.

Located along Fleetwood Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, the station will provide level boarding platforms, elevators, ramps, site lighting and security, improved drainage and surface parking for commuters, according to the release.

The new train station with improved American Disability Act accessibility is part of a larger revitalization project that will enhance connections between the city and surrounding communities, according to the release.

The project is slated to be complete by 2025.

At the groundbreaking, Wolf called the event “a significant milestone for the revitalization project that PennDOT is leading here in the City of Coatesville,”

“The project will improve equity, accessibility, and reliability in transportation and that’s exactly what Coatesville needs to continue growing and thriving,” Wolf said.

A total of $52 million in funding for the project came from the Federal Transit Administration, according to the release. Another $13 million came from state transportation funds with an added $700,000 from Chester County.

“This is an exciting day, as we literally get our hands dirty to bring this long-anticipated train station and commuter parking lot to Coatesville, ” Chester County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Marian Moskowitz said at the groundbreaking. “The restored regional rail service will go a long way to help in Coatesville’s revitalization, boost economic opportunities, and most important, bring equitable transportation to the people of this city. I look forward to seeing these channels of transportation allow people to come here and explore the city’s culture and strength.”