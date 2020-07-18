Coatesville Area School District will post on its website this week a detailed health and safety plan for reopening schools this fall, officials announced during a July 14 remote school board meeting.

Newly appointed Superintendent Tomas Hanna, together with former Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap, Jr. and Jason Palaia, director of educational services, said the plan will consider the safety of students, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will have options for both classroom and virtual learning.

“We implore your patience; we implore your support,” said Hanna, who plans to introduce himself and the plan to school, church and community leaders in a by-invitation-only meeting at Coatesville Area Senior High School on July 21. Details about the meeting, which Hanna said may be remote, will be on the district’s website. The school board is set to approve the plan July 28.

“We want to do it safely and do it right,” said Dunlap, who said superintendents in Chester County have been receiving conflicting and changing guidance about opening schools.

“Our state is saying restaurants should open at 50% capacity but schools can open at 100% capacity — that’s crazy,” said Dunlap.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“While enrollment in the district’s Coatesville Cyber Academy is increasing, Hanna said some parents are holding off enrolling students and registering new kindergarten students, and Dunlap said he understands they want answers.

In other business, administrators said a tax appeal initiative begun last year has been successful. A settlement negotiated with Parsons Coatesville LLC, which owns 200 W. Stewart Huston Drive in Sadsbury Township —occupied by CTDI — will bring in $471,000. That’s up $220,000 over Parsons’ previous tax bill, according to district spokesperson Beth Trapani.

The board approved a list of additional tax appeals, which they are keeping confidential until settlement. Coatesville is still in the midst of a three-year property tax bill dispute with Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital.

According to Trapani, Tower Health asserts it is a nonprofit and thus exempt from property taxes. If Tower Health wins its appeal, Coatesville will lose more than $800,000 a year in revenue, according to Trapani.

Trapani said in an email Coatesville is defending against the appeal along with the Phoenixville and Avon-Grove school districts where Tower Health also owns hospitals and is requesting nonprofit tax-exempt status.