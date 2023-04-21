Coatesville Area School District officials provided a brief budget update during the finance committee portion of the April 11 school board meeting.

The latest figures for the draft budget show $219.9 million in expenses and $210.6 million in revenues, leaving a gap of $9.3 million. Before the board approves the preliminary budget April 25 and the final budget June 13, the district will look at ways to close the gap, using the fund balance or increasing taxes. The current millage rate is 41.219. The state’s Act 1 index allows the district to increase taxes by as much as 5.3% without resorting to a voter referendum.

Later in the meeting, the board approved the creation of eight new staff positions.

The position of director of pupil services has been divided into two positions – one as director of pupil services and the other as director of special education. The board is also adding an English as a second language teacher at the secondary school level, three new elementary school teachers to address class size, one new position as life skills transition coordinator, and two special education teachers.