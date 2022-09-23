At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Coatesville Area school board voted to engage the professional and clerical services of the Chester County Intermediate Unit to help with the district’s search for a new superintendent. There will be no cost to the district for these services other than advertising fees.

The board removed an item from the agenda that concerned engaging PowerSchool Predictive Enrollment Analytics. Along with predicting total enrollment figures for future years, the service would analyze the home locations of district students. This information would be useful if the district should decide to add or close a school or restructure the grades at the various buildings.

A presentation on the service was shown during a committee meeting preceding the full board meeting. At that time, board member Andrew Finkbohner suggested waiting to engage the company, which would cost $12,000 initially plus annual fees. The district has just formed a master facilities plan committee. Since the committee has not met yet, he does not believe they will need this information until they are further along in the process of planning for the future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, board President Robert Fisher read a statement concerning an incident that occurred on a district school bus the afternoon of Monday, Sept 12.

According to Fisher, a student discharged pepper spray while on the bus. The driver immediately pulled over and called 911. Fire, ambulance and police services responded. Only one student complained of respiratory distress but refused treatment. The bus completed its route, and district parents were notified of the incident.

Fisher stated that two news outlets incorrectly reported that up to 50 students were affected by the pepper spray. Neither outlet had contacted the district for comment. Both were contacted and since then have issued revisions.