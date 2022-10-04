During their Sept. 27 meeting, the Coatesville Area school board approved contracting with PowerSchool Predictive Enrollment Analytics to provide data including projected enrollment figures and student locations. The product includes a feature that can project how boundary lines can be redrawn and the impact on the number of students in each school.

The contract was discussed in committee earlier in September and removed from a board vote when the timing was questioned. The district is now forming a Master Facilities Plan Task Force that will be looking at the building needs districtwide for the coming year. It was not known whether the task force would be using the enrollment information now or until later in their process. Board member Andrew Finkbohner wondered if it was a waste of funds to start the contract now if it was not going to be used immediately.

Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap was not at the previous committee meeting to comment. At the Sept. 27 board meeting, he explained that the information will be used from the early stages of the task force meetings to help come to an informed recommendation.

The task force will be broken into subcommittees, including one that will be specifically studying enrollment projections and using the software to manipulate boundaries. These meetings begin in November with a first update to the board Jan. 10. The task force findings will also be presented on March 14 with a final recommendation to the board May 9.

“This Master Facilities Task Force is really a turn-around point for Coatesville Area School District,” Dunlap said. “We need to put this tool in their hands.”

The initial cost of PowerSchool Predictive Enrollment Analytics from October 2022 to June 2023 is $12,090, with an annual cost of $16,165 following that.

The board tabled action on a Smart Pass Digital Hall Pass program until they have a chance to see the program in action. It is currently being used in Unionville and Pennsbury school districts.

The board approved a proposal from the Chester County Intermediate Unit for a two-phase technology review at a cost of $16,500. The project will go beyond hardware and software to cover how technology is being used, how teachers are being trained and more.

“In light of the number of questions that have come up about technology, I feel its imperative we do an independent audit on our technology in the district,” Dunlap said.