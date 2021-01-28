The Coatesville Area school board in Chester County has no plans to pass a 2021-22 budget raising taxes more than 3.9% but does plan to raise awareness that education staff are essential workers who need to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna told the community during a remote Jan. 26 meeting that parents want their children back in school five days a week, but staff vaccinations are necessary to make this happen. Students are receiving a combination of remote and classroom instruction to maintain social distancing.

Hanna said the Chester County Health Department plans to accelerate the pace of vaccinations, but the vaccine is in limited supply, a situation he called “extremely upsetting, to say the least.”

Hanna said he is joining with other Chester County education leaders to advocate for additional vaccines.

The Coatesville district will receive $7.06 million from the federal coronavirus elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund and Hanna said administrators are planning how best to use the money.

As for the proposed $177.21 million 2021-22 budget, the school board voted unanimously to continue to craft a budget without raising taxes more than 3.9%. Board member Tom Keech said he doesn’t think the board can promise a 0% hike like last year, but said local taxpayers are “at the limit at this point.”

In other business, board member Henry Assetto thanked the 69 teachers who will be paid an additional $33 per hour to work on a curriculum development project he said will restore authentic curriculum design, strengthen all subject areas and be “a great leap forward” for Coatesville.

The board did not answer a question from former board member Ann Wuertz about the project’s total cost and whether it is in the current budget.

The school board also approved an $18,500 contract with Bonnett Associates Inc. to manage repairs to Scott Middle School, a portion of which recently received water damage. The cost will be covered by insurance.

Also, the school board: heard hydroponic gardens are now being used in several schools to teach hands-on vegetable growing; congratulated retiring music teacher Jeff Guy and cafeteria worker Ruth Micklick for decades of service; said board members and administrators will meet with legislators in Harrisburg in early February to advocate for charter school funding reform; and set a special remote board meeting for 7 p.m. Feb. 4 to interview candidates to fill the board vacancy created by Brandon Rhone’s recent resignation.