When Coatesville Area school board held its reorganization meeting Dec. 6, board President Robert J. Fisher and member Andrew Finkbohner were both nominated to serve as president for the coming year. But Finkbohner’s nomination was not seconded, leaving Fisher to be reappointed to the top slot on the board.

Brandon Rhone was elected to the position of vice president.

There is a change in the starting time for the regular monthly meeting, normally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Starting in 2023, that meeting will now begin at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m.

On the second Tuesday of the month, committee meetings are followed immediately by a special board meeting. Committee meetings begin at 6 p.m. Committees for this year are education, finance, operations and policy.

After reorganization, the board created a new position for director of technology, which will cover all grade levels and buildings. Officials did not name a person or salary.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13.