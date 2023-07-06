During its June 27 meeting, the Coatesville Area School Board authorized borrowing up to $225 million for capital projects.

This loan will fund the district’s master facilities plan, approved at the May board meeting. A task force including administration, teachers, parents, residents and business owners developed the plan over months.

The plan proposes closing Caln and East Fallowfield elementary schools; renovating King’s Highway Elementary and removing modular classrooms; and adding eight new classrooms at Reeceville Elementary to replace those units. No work is proposed for Rainbow Elementary School, but a new elementary school would be built at the site of South Brandywine Middle School, which was closed in 2021. Scott Sixth Grade Center and North Brandywine Middle School would undergo renovations and be reconfigured for grades six, seven and eight. The intermediate school would hold grades nine and 10, while Coatesville Area Senior High School would house grades 11 and 12.