Coatesville Area School District’s latest draft budget for 2022-23 shows expenses of $195 million, the Finance Committee reported during the April 12 school board meeting.

Revenues with no increase in taxes would be about $191 million, leaving a budget gap of $4.1 million.

The district is expecting to increase taxes by 4.4%, the maximum allowed under the state’s Act 1 index. The current tax rate is 39.691 mills.

If the full 4.4% increase is used to balance the budget, the new rate would be 41.437 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

The budget will go to the school board for preliminary adoption later this month, with final approval in June.

“We will continue to explore our options between now and June,” substitute superintendent Richard Dunlap told the board.

The school board also heard from the independent auditors who reviewed last year’s district budget.

There were only two negative findings, which have both been corrected. The first was the payment of several July line-item bills with checks backdated and recorded as July expenses. The other was the inadvertent placement of federal relief money into the wrong account.