When Coatesville Area school board met Dec. 14, Superintendent Tomás Hanna spoke of a funding gap in the draft budget for the 2022-23 school year.

At this point, there are rough figures for expenses and revenues. However, it is clear that salaries lead spending at $71.1 million.

If there is no increase in the current tax rate of 39.691 mills, there would be a budget gap of about $9 million.

The maximum tax rate increase allowed under the state’s Act 1 index for the district is 4.4%.

The draft budget will continue to evolve before final adoption.

Hanna also reported on the success of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Dec. 14 on campus where 170 students received a second dose. It was the district’s third vaccine clinic for students this year, and the first with vaccines available to children ages 5 to 9.

According to charts presented by Hanna, 14% of students ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated. That number increases to 38% for students ages 10 to 14, and 62% of students ages 15 to 19.

In the past 14 days, there have been 32 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 among district students.

The district continues to require universal masking indoors as outlined in the health and safety plan approved Aug. 23. In reference to the recent state Supreme Court ruling that struck down the Health Department’s masking mandate, Hanna explained that this decision does not affect the district’s right to continue to enforce its own health and safety plan. The district will continue to follow that plan until it is changed or they are legally required to change it.

“The state Supreme Court’s decision had nothing to do with district plans,” Hanna said.

Hanna noted that the administration will bring its recommendations to the school board in January that could result in revisions to the health and safety plan.

In other business, the district is shutting down school bus transfer points for students in grades 6 through 12 as of Jan. 3. Families being impacted by the change are being notified of their student’s new bus schedule.

There were some concerns expressed that the new bus routes require children to depart for school much earlier, making for a very long school day. There have also been incidents already this school year when some buses did not make their runs due to a lack of drivers.