This school year, Coatesville Area School District has been dealing with repeated threats of violence and incidents that have disrupted sporting events and routine school days. During a Nov. 8 meeting prior to the full school board meeting, the operations committee voted to recommended the purchase of new OpenGate metal detectors.

The OpenGate system is designed to allow people to flow through the weapons detectors without congestion. It reduces the need for handheld metal detector wands and bag checks. The system is calibrated so that it does not react to every metal item, letting things such as change, keys, buckles and cellphones pass without alerts. It does recognize firearms the size of a small pistol or larger and knives. This system is used at other school districts, major league sporting events and concerts, for example.

Because laptops have a metal hinge, they could be confused for a knife. Students bringing them to school would have to go to a point where the devices could be passed around the OpenGate pillars.

The OpenGate lightweight pillars are battery-operated, weather-resistant and portable, and can be moved from the school buildings to outdoor events and other locations.

The cost of equipment and training on how to use the deices is $37,000.

Another topic discussed in committee was a new plan for distribution and collection of Chromebooks. The district has had issues with accounting for the devices, as well as some issues with devices leaving school when students and parents have not paid for device insurance and accepted responsibility for assigned devices.

Under the new system there would be five devices in each classroom for students who do not have a device due to not getting the insurance, not signing the handbook, or if their device is not working.

At this time, a student without a device can pick one up in the morning and keep it all day, leading to problems with unauthorized removal from the school building. Under the new system, the spare devices stay in their designated classroom. Students without a device would pick up a new one to use in each class.

Also, the proposal calls for assigning a device to freshmen entering high school to be kept through graduation.