Coatesville Area School District will no longer conduct contact tracing in accordance with its updated health and safety plan, approved by the board at the Jan. 25 meeting.

Superintendent Tomás Hanna said the decision to terminate contact tracing was based on recent guidance from Chester County Health Department.

The administration recommends that all students, staff, and visitors continue to follow masking guidelines in all district buildings and on school transportation. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to isolate for a five-day period from their symptom onset date before returning to school. According to Hanna, district administration will continue to review local transmission rates and make updated recommendations to the board as needed.

The district continues to navigate its $9.3 million dollar budget gap for the 2022-23 school year. The $9.3 million total does not include increases in salaries or benefits, charter school costs, regular or special education costs, or contract escalations for the coming year.

Hanna presented options to the board on how the district may work to close its budget gap.

Options include exploring how the district may use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to offset expenses that are directly linked to COVID-19 relief and evaluating how it may reduce programming and staffing expenses. Hanna emphasized that if the district were to make reductions to programming or staffing, it would aim to make choices that will have the least direct impact on Coatesville students.

“If we do find areas in staffing that we can reduce to help balance the budget, we must really weigh these options with the impact on student achievement first and foremost,” Hanna said.

The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.