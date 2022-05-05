Coatesville Area school board at its April 26 meeting approved the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year with $195 million in projected expenses.

Now the question is how to balance the spending plan. With no tax increase, revenues are projected to fall short of expenses by $4.1 million.

At this point it is possible that the district will need a 4.4% increase in the real estate tax millage, the maximum allowed by the state’s Act 1 index.

The current millage rate is 39.619 mills. If increased by the full 4.4% the new tax levy would be 41.437 mills. For the average property owner this translates to an increase of $19 per month, or $230 per year.

“We want to reduce that 4.4% between now and June. These are preliminary numbers,” interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap said.

Changes are possible before the budget comes back to the board for final adoption at their June 14 meeting.

In the superintendent’s report, Dunlap addressed comments on social media characterizing the Wit and Wisdom reading module of the English language arts curriculum as critical race theory.

The Wit and Wisdom program is available for kindergarten through eighth grade. At Coatesville the program is being piloted in sixth and seventh grades, with eighth grade to be piloted next school year. According to Dunlap, most of the opposition to the program has focused on the core and enrichment books for lower grades.

Parents received letters with information on the core and supplemental readings, which he characterized as award-winning books from contemporary authors that align with age levels.

Dunlap does not consider Wit and Wisdom to be critical race theory. “Books in the curriculum teach the basic facts in American history – both the good and bad,” he said. “What it is really trying to do is help teach kids to read.”