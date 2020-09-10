Enrollment figures for the 2020-21 school year show the Coatesville Area School District has made progress in its goal to stop the flow of students to area charter schools.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna told the school board during its brief Sept. 8 meeting Coatesville lost only five students to charter schools this fall. Last fall, 285 students left the district. This figure was often lamented by school officials in recent months as they worked to bring families back and balance Coatesville’s budget, while also paying charter school tuition.

As of Aug. 31, 5,401 students were enrolled in Coatesville schools — down 84 students from last fall. Charter school enrollment in 14 different charter schools on Aug. 31 was 2,986 students compared to 2,019 in 2019.

Most students — 2,303 — are enrolled at Collegium Charter School, followed by 438 at Avon-Grove Charter and 94 at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School.

Hanna said he will soon be able to tell the community how much of a budgetary impact the reversal will have.

However, improperly installed carpet at Reeceville Elementary School is a healthy and safety issue and must be removed, according to the school board. Removal will cost the district an unanticipated $148,000. Apparently newer carpet was installed over old carpet, leading to moisture buildup. The school board awarded the removal contract to Plymouth Environmental Co. Inc.

The school board also approved a change order in renovations of the high school running track, necessary because workers discovered damage from an old leak. Brian Chenger, director of athletics and activities, said Benyon Sports Surfaces Inc. and Tarkett Sports Co. agreed to install a new mat and spray system with a 10-year warranty at no cost. Work should be done by October.

