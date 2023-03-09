In her first week on the job, Superintendent Catherine Van Vooren told Coatesville Area school board on Feb. 28 the district’s new comprehensive plan is complete and is now available on the district website.

Responding to public comments on the plan, Van Vooren said the district will add information about programming for gifted students and those in need of enrichment and acceleration.

Van Vooren started as superintendent Feb. 21, replacing interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap. Later in the meeting the board approved a motion to continue to contract with Dunlap as an education consultant at a rate of $82.50 per hour.

The board also approved a contract with the Chester County Intermediate Unit to provide Elana Betts as an administrator on assignment at a rate of $653.97 per day for the rest of this year and $680.78 per day for the 2023-24 school year.

Van Vooren explained that Betts will assist in the pupil services department, where there are two open special education supervisor positions. “This will allow flexibility to reorganize as needs within that department are being assessed during the coming months,” she said.

In a tie vote, the board declined to contract with the CCIU for a charter school enrollment audit at a cost of $10,000. The audit would have reviewed cyber and charter school enrollments over the past five years.

Voting in favor of the motion were Brandon Rhone, Harvel Brown, Mary Ann Harris and Amelia Mills. Opposed were Holly Charest, Andrew Finkbohner, Rebecca Harlan and Jennifer Shaut.

The board unanimously approved a change to the pay schedule in the district’s five-year contract, ending July 31, with transportation provider George Krapf Jr. & Sons Inc. The change is hoped to help recruit new drivers and minimize turnover.

The new rates, based on the size of the vehicle as well as the hours driven, range from $103.70 for midday runs to a daily rate of $457.30 for a 36- to 72-passenger bus for 7.5 to 8.49 hours per day. A driver of the same bus driven up to 5.49 hours is paid at $349.85 per day.

“I 100% support the action of giving bus drivers higher rates. I think they are fundamental components of day-to-day school function," Finkbohner said.