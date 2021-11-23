The school year is not yet halfway over, but Coatesville Area school board is seeking ways to close gaps in next year’s budget.

A report, presented during the district’s finance committee meeting prior to the board meeting, shows the need to budget for an additional $9.3 million debt payment next year.

This increase in debt does not include any additional increases in staff salaries or benefits, charter school costs, or special and regular education costs.

As the district moves through its budgeting process for the 2022-23 year, the district’s top financial officer said the district may need to find ways to either reduce the district’s expenditures or increase its revenues. The school board faces challenging decisions ahead related to property tax increases.

“It is no secret that the taxpayers in this district have been burdened by increased tax rate every year except for 2020-2021,” said Lori Diefenderfer, director of business administration and board secretary.

Meanwhile, the district is taking steps to estimate revenues anticipated from each of the district’s revenue sources through 2023.

For budgetary purposes, the district is planning for an enrollment decrease based on historical trends during the past decade. The district’s enrollment rate dropped 21% since the 2015-16 academic year.

However, the fact that enrollment has increased recently did not go unnoticed by the board. Andrew Finkbohner applauded staff and administration for their efforts in increasing enrollment by 120 students over the past two years, according to statistics in an Oct. 1 report.

“I think as we hear of the negative things that are kind of working against us, it’s important to make sure we highlight the efforts from everybody top down in this school district,” Finkbohner said. “I applaud you guys for the work that you’re doing, continue the good work, and we’ll keep doing what we can to help.”

Board member Amelia Mills added, “We’ve risen this way before, and we’ll do it again.”

Recently appointed board member Brandon Rhone joined the board for this meeting, filling a vacant Region 2 seat formerly held by Henry Assetto who resigned earlier this year.

The board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 23.