During the Jan. 11 Coatesville Area school board meeting, Superintendent Tomás Hanna presented updates to the district's health and safety plan for discussion as administration prepares for a potential rise in cases over the winter.

The district is following guidance from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Chester County Health Department, both of which are making recommendations to help local school districts continue in-person instruction.

Hanna reported that the district discontinued contact tracing practices in classrooms on Jan. 4 based on guidance from the county health department, stating that classrooms are considered “controlled settings.” Contact tracing will continue to be used in “congregate settings,” such as lunchrooms and sports activities. Hanna stated that the district will continue to adhere to Chester County Health Department guidance on contact tracing as it unfolds.

If exposed to someone with COVID-19, Unvaccinated individuals identified by the district will be asked to quarantine for a five-day period, while vaccinated students will not required to quarantine. Students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for five days following the onset of symptoms.

There was no formal vote taken regarding the plan during the meeting. District administration will continue to monitor local transmission rates and make recommendations to the board as the situation unfolds. To view the district’s health and safety plan, visit casdschools.org/Page/7415.

The next board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 25.