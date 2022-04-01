Coatesville Area school board began its March 23 meeting by ratifying the March 14 appointment of Richard Dunlap as substitute superintendent while Superintendent Tomas Hanna is temporarily absent under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Dunlap served as interim superintendent in the district from August 2019 until the hiring of Hanna in June 2020.

Under his report to the board, Dunlap noted he had, that day, sent a letter to parents regarding issues of violence at the high school. In an effort to handle an increase in fights and violence as quickly as possible, Dunlap will be meeting with local law enforcement to take proactive measures.

A tip line is available for anonymous messages, plus anyone can use the state’s Safe to Say anonymous tip line, run through the state attorney general’s office. A link to Safe to Say can be found on the district website under the “Find it Fast” button.

One proactive measure being put in place is a “Dads on Duty” style program to put parent volunteers into the school building. They are there to engage proactively with students and head off problems.

Under financial matters, a budget freeze is being instituted in the district to control expenses for the remainder of this year. As of March 31, purchases will be considered on a case-by-case basis before approval.

The district is working to achieve a balanced budget for the coming year while closing a $9.3 million deficit. The board will see a preliminary budget for 2022-23 by the end of April.

Staff planning on retiring are being asked to let the district know as soon as possible to help with budget preparation.