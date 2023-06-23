The Coatesville Area school board adopted the final budget for the 2023-24 school year at its June 13 meeting.

The new budget shows expenses of $220.8 million, with $73.8 million of that allocated to salaries. Revenue is projected at $219 million, with the $1.8 million gap between income and expenses coming from the district’s fund balance.

Taxpayers will see a 1.46% increase in their taxes with the real estate tax millage going from 41.219 mills to 41.819 mills. For a homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000, this translates to a tax increase of $60.

The homestead or farmstead property tax reduction will be $328.29 for those who qualify.

In a decision connected to future income, the board voted to engage the law firm of Lamb McErlane PC at a cost not to exceed $10,000 to process district-initiated property tax assessment appeals.

The board also voted to add one music teacher position at the intermediate-high school to replace one technology education (woodworking) position. The woodworking position was vacant this year, so no teacher is being dismissed in this move.

“Over the years, student interests have changed. The goal here was to replace a wood shop class with a music-oriented technology class,” Superintendent Catherine VanVooren said.

The board also approved extra-duty positions for a Garden Club sponsor at Scott Sixth Grade Center and a STEM Club adviser at East Fallowfield Elementary. Both were pilot programs for two years that are being made into permanent programs.

“It’s nice to see these pilot programs have been successful enough to make them permanent programs,” President Robert Fisher said.