During its Feb. 23 meeting, the Coatesville Area school board unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to increase funding for public education.

The board called upon the assembly to remove barriers to equal educational opportunity across the commonwealth, including the “funding rules that entrench structural inequality.”

According to Superintendent Tomás Hanna, in approving the resolution, Coatesville joined a number of Pennsylvania school districts that are calling for a change in how public education is funded.

Coatesville Area School District currently faces a budget gap of $9.3 million for the 2022-23 school year. Hanna expressed that the resolution is asking the assembly to address state funding processes that would prevent budget inequities, like what Coatesville is currently experiencing, from occurring in districts across the state.

“This is the type of work that the Legislature has to do to provide us with support,” Hanna said.

Hanna thanked Laurie Shannon-Bailey, a community member, for bringing the resolution to the board’s attention.

Hanna stated that there are difficult decisions ahead for district administration as they work toward balancing the budget. Next steps for the administration include estimating district expenditures, revenue and determining its personnel needs for the 2022-23 school year.

The district will continue to explore ways to close the gap, including how it may use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to offset spending as it relates to COVID-19, options to reduce programming that would have limited impact on student achievement and continuing to monitor staffing costs.

According to Hanna, the district administration has set the goal of adopting its preliminary budget in April 2022 and its final budget in June 2022.

The next board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.