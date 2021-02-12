The Coatesville Area school board Feb. 9 appointed Joshua Crans, pastor of Providence Church in Coatesville, to fill an unexpired Region 1 school board seat.

Crans, a Coatesville City native and father with a background in social work, will fill a recent vacancy created by the resignation of Brandon Rhone, who moved from Region 1.

The school board chose Crans over Mary Grace Conlan, a Coatesville resident since 2012 with a doctorate in educational leadership. The vote was 5-3 with Robert Fisher, Andrew Finkbohner, James Bookman, Rebecca Harlan and Thomas Keech voting for Crans, and Amelia Mills, Henry Assetto and Mary Ann Harris supporting Conlan. Conlan had indicated if she wasn’t chosen she might still run for the school board seat this year.

The Region 1 seat represents residents in Coatesville City and Valley Township.

In other matters, Keech said Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed 2021 budget could prove beneficial to Coatesville. If approved, it would bring approximately $13 million in additional revenue back to the district.

Business Manager Lori Diefenderfer reported the board is currently working on personnel costs in the district’s proposed $177,205,147 2021-22 budget, scheduled for preliminary approval April 27 and adoption June 8.

The school board tabled making new administrative appointments, opting to wait to review an administrative staffing report being prepared by consultant Richard Dunlap.

Coatesville will spend $41,300 for new scoreboards, provided from the $84,170 the district earned from renting its gym to Backstreet Productions as it filmed the HBO movie “Hustle.” Athletic director Brian Chenger said the old scoreboards are about 30 years old.

The school board did approve a two-year contract for school security with GardaWorld Security Services; reviewed options for technology and repairing flooring and HVAC systems at several schools; and gave Provident Engineering the go-ahead to seek proposals for energy-saving work, which could reap about $400,000 annually in energy costs.

