Coatesville Area School District Superintendent Tomas Hanna presented information on the district’s health and safety plan for the coming school year, returning to in-person classes five days a week, at the July 27 school board meeting.

Currently, masks are optional for students attending summer programs. The exception is while riding the school bus, where masks or face shields are required due to federal public transportation regulations.

The meeting took place the same day the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention issued the latest guidance on masks, which now calls for masks in schools.

When classes start in the fall, some virus mitigation measures will continue, such as routine cleaning and sanitizing. Water fountains remain closed, but water bottle filling stations are open. The mask requirement on school buses will continue as long as they are required in public transportation.

When the district’s plan was prepared, masks were optional and suggested for those who are not fully vaccinated.

“We will continue to follow this guidance and make a determination about masks as we get closer to the start of school,” Hanna said.

Under a system new this year, fall bus routes are now being developed by Krapf Group school bus company. The board will consider routes for approval at its Aug. 10 meeting. The school district central office will create schedules for adult supervisors at bus transfer points.

This month, the board approved a contract with ICS to evaluate district facilities and infrastructure. This will include current and project enrollments as well as use and condition of the facilities.

The school board plans to return to in-person meetings at the Coatesville Area High School Auditorium starting Aug. 10.