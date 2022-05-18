Superintendent Richard Dunlap gave the Coatesville Area school board an update on the pending budget.

Although the preliminary budget was adopted April 26, changes are still being made and will continue until final approval June 14.

Changes in staffing are being made, including reducing two administrative positions by attrition for a savings of $257,000. The board is also cutting five staff positions for a savings of $800,000.

“We are basing staff cuts on the total number of students enrolled in programs,” Dunlap said. “We want to make this reduction as minimal as possible.”

Meanwhile, the district is adding staff where it is most needed. Later in the meeting, the board approved hiring three reading specialists, two special education teachers and high school remediation teachers in biology, English language arts and math.

At this time, the budget shows $198.4 million in total projected expenses. This would leave a $4.1 million budget gap if local real estate taxes remain at the current rate of 39.691 mills. Currently, the budget anticipates using the full 4.4% tax increase allowed under the state’s Act 1 index. That would bring the tax rate to 41.437 mills. For the average property owner this translates to an increase of $19 per month, or $230 per year.

Later in the evening the full board voted to disapprove an agreement with Market Street Sports Group Inc., that would have made the firm the exclusive marketing agent to solicit and manage sponsorships for school district venues and events. The two-year contract would provide the firm with a 30% commission on sponsorship payment.

Dunlap pointed out several problems with the agreement, starting with the provision that sponsors would pay Market Street Sports Group, which would then pay the school district after taking their percentage. The district would prefer they be paid directly, and then pay the commission.

“It’s simply better practice that the district be paid directly rather than indirectly,” Dunlap said.

Secondly, Dunlap noted that there could be a First Amendment issue in the wording of policy. “This standard for when a district can say no to an advertisement would not withstand the scrutiny of the courts,” he said.