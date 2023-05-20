During the finance committee portion of the May 9 Coatesville Area school board meeting there was a brief update on the status of the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The latest version of the budget shows expenses of $219.9 million and revenues of $212.7 million. The revenue number is based upon the current real estate tax millage rate of 41.219 mills.

The state’s Act One Index would allow the district to increase tax rates by as much as 5.3%. At this time, the administration has not announced a firm tax rate increase to address the $7.2 million budget gap. A recommendation on the tax rate is slated to come before the school board at their May 24 meeting. Final budget approval is expected at the June 13 board meeting.

Under the operations committee, the district master improvement plan was discussed, including an update on the tax impact of the $255 million proposal. It is estimated that a property assessed at $100,000 would see a tax increase of $5 per month. A home assessed at the district median value of $122,000 would have a tax increase of $6.14 per month to fund the building project.

Previously, there were some questions from the board concerning the difference between a property’s assessed value and the actual cost of a residential property.

Examples were provided based on research comparing prices of homes currently on sale and their assessed values. Among current listings a home was found assessed at $105,000, which is selling for $255,000. Another property assessed at $114,000 is selling for $319,000, while one assessed on the high end of the spectrum at $284,000 is selling for $650,000.

Another issue brought up by school board member Harvel Brown is the benefit to the district if the contractors for this project are local businesses, thereby keeping the money in the community.