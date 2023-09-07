A new athletic director and new school police officer were among the new hires Coatesville Area school board authorized when it met Aug. 29.

Lisa Luciani is the new director of athletics, activities and compliance at a salary of $98,000. She is moving from a position of health and physical education teacher.

“She has been with the district for some time. She is an example of hard work and working your way up the ranks,” board President Rob Fisher said. “She has put in lots of time learning the tricks of the trade of an athletic director through the middle schools.”

The school police officer, Brian Irizarry, starts at a salary of $35.71 per hour, however, completion of the process requires the district solicitor to petition the Chester County Court of Common Pleas to appoint Irizarry in his role.

Irizarry’s job is described in his contract as to “patrol various school buildings and provide a visible presence of law enforcement on such grounds.”

School police officers are authorized to enforce the school laws and other laws of the Commonwealth as well as aspects of its code of student conduct in such instances where disciplinary offenses may be criminal in nature.

Irizarry will have the power to arrest, issue citations for summary offenses and the power to detain students until the arrival of local law enforcement. The board may authorize him to carry a firearm.

In her report to the board, Superintendent Catherine Van Vooren thanked the community for supporting a block party by the Bridge Academy where over 650 students received free backpacks with school supplies.

Residents interested in attending this season’s football games must purchase tickets online. Residents 62 and older may attend all home sports, music and dramatic events at no charge. Seniors should visit the high school office and show their driver’s license and pick up a “gold card.”

During the meeting, board member Harvel Brown complained that one of the gates to the school property was locked, even though there were student activities going on and a board meeting.

“This is not a prison, this is a school,” Brown said.