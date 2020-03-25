While many municipalities and school districts are closed and have canceled public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coatesville Area school board in Chester County held its scheduled public meeting online March 24, and nearly 230 people listened and participated on YouTube.

Complying with the state Sunshine Act, the board had encouraged citizens to email their comments and questions, and eight people did offer both lively praise and criticism. Board President Robert Fisher and Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap, Jr. were televised from the board conference room, while other board members participated from home.

Dunlap, who said schools will now be closed until April 14, thanked the community for its support and warned the pandemic and economic downturn will likely mean the loss of an additional $500,000 in local revenue from sources including property taxes, and there will be further belt-tightening.

The school board, acting on legal advice, approved disaster emergency resolutions authorizing the superintendent to continue to pay bills, pay professional staff and excuse some staff from work, but with pay and benefits. The emergency powers will extend to June 30.

Resident C. Peter Barringer accused the school district of “taking advantage of a global situation.” He was among several citizens who expressed concern about the school district making decisions prior to board meetings without checks and balances.

Resident Karen Russo complained the school district does not “have its act together” in providing instruction for students stuck at home, but according to the parent advocacy group CCAP, Coatesville Community and Parents, some teachers are providing online learning.

In an effort to help the district offer all students remote learning on Chromebooks, the school board awarded a $42,500 contract to Build Something Different. The firm will receive a $35,000 PAsmart grant and $7,500 from the district to work with staff and build an online learning platform. Students are also receiving free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at numerous community sites.

Also visible during the meeting was James Bookman, of Coatesville, selected by the school board to fill the unexpired Region 1 seat of Jill Santiago, who recently resigned. Bookman was sworn in during the meeting and said he wanted to be a voice for students, reach out to legislators about the school district’s challenges and build community relationships.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The school board also: accepted the resignation, for personal reasons, of human resources director Karen Hall; increased the salary of Michelle Kelly, assistant business manager, from $94,916 to $120,000; hired Lori Diefenderfer as business manager on a five-year contract with a $140,000 annual salary; and passed a resolution allowing the superintendent to either suspend or not renew the contracts of 45 professional employees if fewer than 45 staff do not retire before the next school year.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville Area School District coverage

Coatesville schools should have new superintendent by July A nationwide search for a new superintendent is well underway, and the Coatesville Area Scho…