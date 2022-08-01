When Coatesville Area school board met July 26, one of the items on the agenda was approval of a contract with A Child’s Place to provide before-school and after-school care for students. The program which includes homework help, learning activities and a fun environment, will be offered at each of the district’s elementary schools.

The new three-year contract provides a number of options to parents including full-time or part-time care in the mornings and/or afternoons as well as occasional services on a per day basis. The most comprehensive plan that provides both before- and after-school care will have a cost of $410 per month.

Full details and costs are available on the district website.

The board also approved the new elementary and secondary Code of Conduct and Progressive Discipline Matrix. Both include minor changes included as a result of comments from district staff and parents after review of the plan presented to the board in June.

The plan focuses on restorative practices. There are four key questions to be used when addressing student behavior — what happened; who was harmed or affected by the behavior; what needs to be done to make things right; and how can people behave differently in the future. It also outlines disciplinary measures for offenses of various levels including in school and out of school suspension.

The new code of conduct will be introduced to parents at meetings during August and also with students as they start the new school year. The information is available now on the district website.

Families will be receiving information on the district’s new “Release Your Seat” campaign. The district is asking for notifications from families if their students do not plan to ride the school buses. If needs change during the school year, the student can return to the bus schedule within five days of notifying the district.

The Release Your Seat program will allow the district to condense the bus schedules for cost and time savings.

Students who plan to drive to Coatesville Area Senior High School will be expected to release their scheduled bus seats as part of the application for a parking space. The board voted to raise the cost of the annual student parking fee from $10 to $25 in the new school year. Applications and payment can be made before the start of the new school year, with an online application system available.

The price increase keeps the district closer in line with other area school districts and covers the costs associated with student parking such as printed placards, line painting, etc.

Expected to be on the agenda for the board’s August meetings is the updated Health and Safety Plan for the coming school year.