Coatesville Area school board on May 23 approved the proposed final budget for 2023-24 and the master facilities plan detailing $255 million in work at district buildings.

The proposed final budget shows expenses of $220.8 million with revenues of $219 million. Revenue includes a 1.46% tax increase, bringing the real estate tax rate up from 41.219 mills to 41.819 mills. For the average resident with a home assessed at the district median value of $122,000, the tax increase of 0.6 mills translates to a tax rate increase of $73.

The board could have raised taxes by as much as 5.3% under state law. To close the remaining $1.8 million gap between expenses and revenues, the district will use money from its fund balance.

The budget will be available for inspection, with final adoption set for the board’s June 13 meeting.

The board also approved the master facilities plan outlined at the May 9 meeting.

The $255 million project calls for closing Caln and East Fallowfield elementary schools; renovating Kings Highway Elementary and removing modular classrooms; and adding eight new classrooms at Reeceville Elementary to replace those units. No work is proposed for Rainbow Elementary School, but a new elementary school would be built at the site of the South Brandywine Middle School, which was closed in 2021. Scott and North Brandywine Middle schools would be renovated and reconfigured for grades six, seven and eight. The intermediate school would hold grades nine and 10, while the Coatesville Area Senior High School would house grades 11 and 12.

Board member Andrew Finkbohner noted neither the board nor the administration developed this plan, but rather a task force of district stakeholders. “It was developed by the same people who send their kids to our schools,” he said.

“We need our students walking into a clean, safe and healthy environment, and our staff needs to be a part of buildings they can be proud of,” Finkbohner said.

Acceptance of this plan allows the administration to move forward with financing, design and pre-construction services. It does not start construction at this point.