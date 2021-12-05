Coatesville Area school board appointed three new board members to fill vacant seats Nov. 23.

After holding interviews during the regular meeting, the board appointed Harvel Brown and Holly Charest to fill vacant seats in Region 1. The board appointed Jennifer Shaut to fill the vacancy in Region 2.

Each candidate selected will serve a two-year term. The newly appointed board members will be sworn in at the next board meeting on Dec. 7.

Board President Robert Fisher expressed gratitude for the service of outgoing board members Thomas Keech and Joshua Crans.

Keech concluded the meeting with parting words, pleading with the community to stick together and choose unity in the face of impending financial challenges.

“Our students are crying for new buildings, our staff members who are some of the best in the county are asking for raises that they fully deserve that we simply can’t afford. It’s very, very discouraging to see that,” Keech said.

Both Crans and Keech acknowledged the talent and dedication of the district’s teaching and administrative staff.

“Even though I won't be in this seat, I’m still going to support this district,” Crans said.

The board will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.