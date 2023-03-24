The operations committee portion of the March 14 Coatesville Area school board meeting featured a presentation from the Master Facilities Community Task Force.

The 60-member task force started with three options for addressing failing facilities district-wide. After working on those proposals, the task force came up with a proposal of their own that prioritizes keeping all schools warm, safe and dry.

The plan calls for the closing of Caln and East Fallowfield elementary schools, which could save the district $350,000 annually.

Without these two buildings the district still needs four elementary schools for grades K through 5. The Kings Highway school would be fully renovated and the modular classrooms removed. Eight new classrooms would be added at Reeceville Elementary to replace those units. No work is proposed for the Rainbow Elementary School, but a new elementary school would be built at the site of the South Brandywine Middle School, which was closed in 2021. The task force considers having an elementary school south of Route 30 to be an important factor in competing with area charter schools.

There would be two middle schools to eventually serve grades six through eight. Scott Middle School would undergo renovations and North Brandywine Middle School would have new construction to make it suitable for all three grades.

Under this configuration, the intermediate school would hold grades nine and 10, while the Coatesville Area Senior High School would house grades 11 and 12.

The project would be addressed in two phases with phase one costing $173.3 million and phase two completing the plan at a cost of $81.8 million.

A community survey is being sent out, with feedback taken until March 30.

“The dollar amount is not the delta for me. In this case it is about what is the best choice and option for our students and our staff,” board member Brandon Rhone said.

How the district will be able to handle the cost of the new debt that goes with this project is a consideration. If the debt could not be covered by local tax increases within the annual amounts allowed by the state’s Act 1 index, the district would have to put a larger increase up as a voter referendum.

“I support the endeavor, but there are a lot of financial implications,” board member Andrew Finkbohner said. “I want to see what is the anticipated cost to our taxpayers that is needed to offset this new debt.” He also asked to see anticipated building capacities and how they compare to enrollment projections.

Under the Finance Committee portion of the meeting, Superintendent Catherine Van Vooren gave a budget update. At this point, the projection is for $212.9 million in expenses for the next school year and $204.9 million in revenues. This leaves an $8 million budget gap before using the 5.4% tax increase permitted under this year’s Act 1 index.

Figures are expected to change between now and adoption of the preliminary budget in April and the final budget approval in June.