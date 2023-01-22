All three proposals presented by Coatesville Area School District’s master facilities task force call for the construction of new classrooms at existing schools and the permanent closing of two elementary schools.

Renovations and construction of new classrooms could top $150 million, according to tentative cost projections.

Closing Caln and East Fallowfield elementary schools, as shown in each of the three options presented to the school board during its Jan. 10 meeting, would result in some redistricting of students.

In the first option, Reeseville Elementary would have four classrooms added with no changes at Rainbow or Scott. The first option also calls for renovations to North Brandywine for grades six through eight, with Coatesville Area Intermediate High School housing grades nine and 10, and grades 11 and 12 at Coatesville Area High School. The price tag for this plan is estimated at $140 million.

The second option is very similar to the first, except that it calls for new construction at North Brandywine. An estimated cost of this project is $156 million.

The third and most expensive project at $162 million calls for also closing North Brandywine. Trailers at the Kings Highway building would be replaced. The intermediate school would be used for grades 6 through 8 with grades 9 through 12 at the high school.

The financial projections were provided by RPC Capital Markets rather than the task force. The firm also provided projections of how much taxes would need to be increased to fund each of the projects.

Financing over 30 years, taxpayers with a property at the median assessed value of $122,000 would see a tax increase of $25 to $26 annually from 2026 through 2032 for option one. Financing over 20 years would result in annual increases of about $48 per year.

Project option two would result in a $32 increase with 30-year financing and $58 if financed over 20 years.

The third option would result in a $33 to $34 annually if financed over 30 years and $60 annually with 20-year financing.

The school board is being asked to consider how much the district is willing to spend and let the district’s master facilities task force continue working with that information in mind. The 68-member task force has indicated that they may come up with other plans as they move forward.

“These buildings are literally falling down around us,” Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap said. “This committee needs some guidance as to a number to work with.”