Saying it is the best firm to represent the school district, the Coatesville Area school board reappointed the Levin Legal Group PC as school district solicitor Aug. 11 and approved a new contract with the firm.

Business Manager Lori Diefenderfer said the firm did not increase its fees. The school district spent $704,795 for legal fees during the 2019-20 school year and has budgeted $809,000 for legal fees for the coming school year.

With school set to open virtually this fall and some families opting for cybereducation, the district approved a contract with the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Brandywine Virtual Academy. Approximately 225 students will take cyberclasses, at a cost of $683 per credit course.

At the suggestion of Coatesville citizen Laurie Shannon Bailey, the board said it will consider forming a special education task force of community members. Shannon Bailey questioned whether all students during the pandemic have been receiving the education and services they need.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna said he would welcome exploring the opportunity to work with a group of allies supporting the district.

During the remote meeting, which lasted about an hour — one of the shortest meetings in well over a year — the school board also prepared for the upcoming virtual school year by approving policies governing use of cellphones and telecommuting.

Hanna said the telecommuting policy “puts some guardrails and parameters around employment,” ensuring employees stick to their assigned schedules while working from home during the pandemic. He said the school board is also working on a social media policy.

The school board also reviewed job descriptions for an assistant director of pupil services, director of educational services and director of pupil services. With some board members and citizens questioning the expense of any new administrative positions, no action was taken.

