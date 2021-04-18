Taxpayers in Coatesville Area School District are looking at a potential 3.9% tax increase for the 2021-22 school year.

Just prior to the April 14 school board meeting via livestreaming, the board’s finance committee heard a budget update from Lori Diefenderfer, director of business administration.

The latest version of the draft budget shows expenses of $187.1 million and revenues of $177.4 million, leaving a gap of $9.7 million.

Raising the tax rate by the state’s Act 1 adjusted maximum of 3.9% cuts the budget gap to $5.6 million. The proposed property tax would rise to 39.6917 mills if the board votes to accept the administration’s recommendation.

There was no tax increase last year, which contributed to the current fund balance deficit of $1.4 million.

Board member Mary Ann Harris objected to the idea of a tax increase at this time. “You’re not going to get the money. People don’t have the money,” she said. “You’re going to hurt a lot of families.”

The preliminary budget will come to the full school board for approval at April 27, with the final budget adoption June 8. In the meantime, the district will continue to look for strategies to cut the deficit even more. Areas being considered include bringing the cyber academy in house, sending out requests for proposals for contracted services, transportation, special education and staffing.

The board voted to approve a motion to make staff cuts, citing declining student enrollment. Total enrollment was 7,028 in the 2014-15 school year, but the district dropped to 5,335 this year. Projected enrollment next year is 5,150.

Up to seven teaching positions could be eliminated through attrition, suspension, furlough or termination.

Not all board members were in agreement with the resolution, with Andrew Finkbohner and Rebecca Harlan voting no.

“Nothing is etched in stone at this point. Hopefully if we need to go that route in our budget we can attain that through attrition,” board President Robert Fisher said.