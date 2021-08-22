When Coatesville Area students return to school Aug. 30, the district plans to offer full-time in-person learning, the board announced during the Aug. 10 meeting.

Masks are optional for students, faculty and staff when they return to school, as of Aug. 10.

Specifics on masking will be determined in conjunction with the Chester County Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the school board announced.

Also during this meeting, the school district’s education, finance, policy and operations committees met for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic.

Superintendent Hanna praised the efforts of Coatesville faculty and staff for their involvement in the district’s Summer Learning Extravaganza. The program allowed students from kindergarten through grade eight to receive in-person learning and enrichment. Students grades nine through 12 were given opportunities for credit retrieval and to receive additional academic support. Facilitating the program were 206 teachers, coaches, staff, bus drivers and community partners.

Education committee member Amelia Mills shared the story of a student who benefited from the district’s summer programming, saying, “She came to Coatesville for second grade and sadly it was the time of COVID. Virtual learning just did not work for her. While she attended our summer program this year, she had the benefit of one-on-one and small-group instruction,” Mills said. “To her grandmother’s delight, she reads.”

Last year, the district was able to balance its budget through a restructuring of its debt by deferring a portion of the principal from 2020-21 and 2021-22 to later years. This allowed for a year-over-year reduction in the district’s budget of over $9 million. In 2022-2023, the funds will be added back to the budget to cover the district’s debt payment. The district will be increasing its debt payment from $7.5 million to $16.8 million in 2022-2023, creating a budget gap of approximately $9.3 million.

“This is something that we need to look at now as it’s going to take a lot of planning and discussion to determine how we are going to make up for the $9.3 million budget gap from the start,” said Lori Diefenderfer, the district’s director of business administration. “Please keep in mind, the $9.3 (million) is only the increase in our debt. It does not take into consideration any increases in salaries or benefits, any increases in charter school costs, regular costs or special (education) costs. Any increases in these areas will add to the budget gap that will need to be taken into consideration as we start the budgeting process for 2022-2023.”

The district is discussing plans to move forward with an energy service company to assist in cutting costs and increasing efficiency within the district. The district is evaluating a proposal that would cost up to $15 million on improvements and return an estimated annual savings of $330,000.