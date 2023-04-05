In the public comment portion of the March 24 Coatesville Area school board meeting, five residents and a student asked the board to keep North Brandywine seventh grade cheer team coach Pam Tull and let her coach or supervise the coaches of higher grades.

Tull’s name did not appear on the agenda under personnel changes, but Tull’s supporters rallied around her nevertheless.

Cheer team mothers described Tull as supportive of their daughters and encouraging while still making the students academically and behaviorally accountable. They also complained that other students have experienced bullying and potentially unsafe treatment from other coaches.

“We need a coach who will uplift them,” parent Alicia Wilson said.

Though board members listened to the community’s comments, they did not publicly respond.

During the board meeting there was a presentation from Reeceville Elementary School Principal Kerry Myers on the Future Leaders Club for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at the school.

Students who apply for and are accepted into the club meet twice monthly to work together to plan activities. Recently they held a lollipop sale fundraiser, took over morning announcements and observed National Potato Chip Day by giving chips to staff and teachers. For April, they have a High Five Day planned as well as an Earth Day cleanup and Super Hero Day.

“Thank you for having the courage to step out of your shells and be leaders,” board President Robert Fisher told the club members attending the meeting.